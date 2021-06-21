American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights amid staffing shortage, poor weather as travel demand surges

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend as it contended with labor shortages, poor weather and other issues amid a surge in demand for travel.

Nearly 190 American Airlines flights were canceled Sunday and another 134 were canceled Monday, according to FlightAware.

Several flights were cut because of a lack of crew members, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crewmember schedules and our customers’ plans,” American Airlines said in a statement. “That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July.”

American Airlines said the cancellations will affect about 1% of daily operations in the beginning of July, and flights were cancelled in markets where there are multiple other flight options for customers.

The airline did ramp up operations to deal with the increased travel demand, but bad weather in June affected crew routing, according the statement.

As vaccinations increased confidence and led officials to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions, airlines have seen a surge in demand. The Transportation Security Administration on Monday reported seeing a spike in the number of travelers at airports throughout the country.

More than 2 million people were screened at airport security checkpoints Sunday, marking the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic, according to TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.