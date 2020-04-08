Andrea Bocelli will perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

Andrea Bocelli performs at Bocelli and Zanetti Night on May 25, 2016 in Rho, Italy. (Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images for Bocelli & Zanetti Night)

Andrea Bocelli is here to make your Easter Sunday more uplifting with “a message of love, healing and hope” as the world grapples with a global health crisis.

The Italian opera legend will give a concert Sunday in the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, and it will be livestreamed on YouTube. The cathedral is closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Bocelli will perform to an empty venue.

Cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli will be Bocelli’s sole accompaniment, and together they will perform spiritual songs such as “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria.”

“Bocelli: Music for Hope” is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in Italy, which is 10 a.m. Pacific. The live performance will be seen exclusively on Bocelli’s YouTube channel.

