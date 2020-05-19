AP exams can now be submitted via email, after widespread glitches in online system

Students at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera take an AP U.S. Government test in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

Alexa Macias studied for months for her Advanced Placement calculus exam — and was devastated to see her hard work negated last week when she ran into a technological glitch that prevented her from uploading her answers and completing the test.

“My stomach dropped,” said Macias, a junior at Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High school in Boyle Heights. “I was in shock. I thought this was going to look so bad on my college applications.”

That shouldn’t happen again — or so says the College Board, which owns and administers the AP tests. As the second week of AP testing began Monday, the College Board rolled out a new safeguard allowing students to email their responses if they encounter problems submitting their test answers.

Trevor Packer, a College Board senior vice president, announced on Twitter that students who fail to submit their exams through the standard process will immediately be notified that their response was not received and will be given an email address, unique to them, to use instead.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.