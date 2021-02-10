Arizona mom dies after being thrown from minivan during 10-month-old son’s abduction; man sought

An abducted 10-month-old boy was found in good health Wednesday but his mother died from injuries suffered when she was thrown from her minivan after it was driven off with her son inside, the Peoria Police Department said.

Brittany Martie, 30, of Phoenix had grabbed and held onto her vehicle after a man jumped into the driver’s seat and started driving away Tuesday night, and she later died at a hospital, a police statement said.

Police identified the man as the boy’s noncustodial father, Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City, and said he remained at large after the child and the minivan were found early Wednesday at locations about a mile apart.

UPDATE: AMBER Alert Cancelled – Child Located Safe

Abel Maes was located and is safe.

Eric Maes is still outstanding & is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Eric or has information regarding his location is encouraged to contact the @PeoriaPoliceAZ https://t.co/XMBgFeJO4r pic.twitter.com/lowMy3BfpY — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 10, 2021

The boy was recovered after a resident answered a knock on the door and called 911 after finding an infant, said Sgt. Amanda Gaines, a police spokeswoman.

Martie was loading her son in the vehicle when the abduction occurred but police didn’t know much about what happened before officers responded to calls about a domestic disturbance, police said.

Police didn’t have a chance to fully interview Martie and would like talk with Maes, Gaines said. “We still need his side of the story.”