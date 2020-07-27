Arizona ultrarunner diagnosed with rare cancer after being hospitalized for respiratory issues

As he battles a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma in an Arizona intensive care unit, 35-year-old ultrarunner Tommy Rivers is urging people to donate to families of the Navajo nation struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivers was hospitalized for weeks with respiratory issues as doctors tried to figure out was causing the symptoms. They tested him for the coronavirus and at one point thought it may have been pneumonia, but doctors eventually discovered he had Primary Pulmonary NK T-Cell Lymphoma.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Rivers’ medical bills and another to raise funds for Navajo families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 27, 2020.