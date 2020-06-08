Armed man drives through crowd at George Floyd protest in Seattle, shoots demonstrator

Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.
At least one person was injured. The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.
Videos posted to social media depicted a black car driving through a crowd. No on appears to be struck by the car before it comes to a stop.
As someone is seen attempting to pull the driver from the car, a loud pop is heard.
The driver of the car can then be seen getting out of his car with a pistol in-hand.
The shooter then runs into the crowd, with at least three others appearing to give chase.