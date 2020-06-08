Armed man drives through crowd at George Floyd protest in Seattle, shoots demonstrator

Healthcare workers and others march to Seattle City Hall during the Doctors For Justice event on June 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.

At least one person was injured. The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.

Videos posted to social media depicted a black car driving through a crowd. No on appears to be struck by the car before it comes to a stop.

As someone is seen attempting to pull the driver from the car, a loud pop is heard.

The driver of the car can then be seen getting out of his car with a pistol in-hand.

The shooter then runs into the crowd, with at least three others appearing to give chase.

Another video of the right-wing terrorist attack in Seattle on protestors, you can see how the terrorist rammed his car into the crowd; he was shortly arrested, the shooting victim is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ccQ7qhjn0a — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 8, 2020