As some U.S. states begin to reopen, public health experts warn that coronavirus outbreak may flare up

Hundreds of people gather to protest the lockdown in spite of shelter-in-place rules still being in effect at California’s state capitol building in Sacramento, California on May 1, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leading public health experts from inside and outside the government warned Sunday the coronavirus outbreak may flare up more fiercely in coming months, even as many U.S. states are moving to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

Several of the nation’s governors, meanwhile, acknowledged they were walking a tightrope, fearing intensified outbreaks even as some of them embarked on reopenings meant to ease deep economic distress in their states.

As the U.S. death toll rose, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx implicitly acknowledged that President Trump, as recently as last month, had been overly optimistic about likely fatalities.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Birx said the administration continued to operate on the assumption that the more likely scenario called for as many as nearly a quarter-million deaths — even with shutdown measures taken to date.

