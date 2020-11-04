As votes continue to be counted, when will more Georgia election results be released?

A Fulton County employee moves voting machine transporters to be stored at the the Fulton County Election Preparation Center on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots to count. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was pushing counties to complete vote tallies, with roughly 200,000 ballots left to count as of Wednesday afternoon.

There was a narrow margin between President Donald Trump and former Vide President Joe Biden in Georgia, a close race in a state that has not backed a Democrat for president since 1992. There is no automatic recount, but a candidate can request one if the margin is within 0.5%.

“We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

The outstanding vote was primarily in the Atlanta area, which tends to lean Democratic. On Wednesday, about 50 people were counting votes inside State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team. Counties have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 to certify results.

At stake in Georgia are 16 electoral votes. All absentee ballots were due Tuesday.