At least 3 wounded in shooting at Arizona mall: Police

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, police say.

One victim is listed in critical condition while the two others had non-life threatening injuries, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said Wednesday night.

The shooting was over by the time officers arrived, Ngalula said, adding police “challenged the suspect and were able to take that person into custody.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

In a statement to CNN, Westgate Entertainment District said they were “deeply troubled by this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

“Westgate will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and in-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants and residents,” the statement said.

The shopping complex in Glendale is about 15 miles from Phoenix.

The Glendale Police Department is asking people still in the shopping complex to shelter in place while they ensure there are no other shooters or victims.

“With a scene of this magnitude, we are going to take our time with secondary searches,” Ngalula told reporters.

One of those remaining in lockdown is Chipotle employee Isaac Osuna, who told CNN he heard at least five shots before seeing people running away from the scene.

Ngalula acknowledged reports that there may be video of the shooting and asked anyone with access to that evidence to turn it over to police.

State senator witnesses shooting

Arizona State Sen. Martin Quezada said on Twitter he witnessed the shooting.

“I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” Quezada wrote.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also tweeted about the incident, saying the state’s department of public safety has been in touch with the local police department.

“We are monitoring this closely … and the state stands ready to support,” the governor said Wednesday.

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020