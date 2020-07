In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a top candidate to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” the mayor said on Twitter.

