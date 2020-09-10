August was hottest month on record in California

Visitors gather for a photo in front of an unofficial thermometer at Furnace Creek Visitor Center on August 17, 2020 in Death Valley National Park. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In the midst of the state’s most destructive wildfire season, California has garnered another dubious distinction: August was the hottest month on record in California, according to a report from UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

A ferocious heat wave midway through the month — during which parts of Los Angeles County soared well above 100 degrees — helped push limits not seen since a deadly seven-day stretch in July 2006. In Death Valley, a blistering 130 degrees on Aug. 16 was thought to be the highest temperature on Earth in nearly a century.

California wasn’t the only state to reach new heights in August: Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico also saw their own hottest Augusts on record, Swain’s report said.

“You weren’t alone — not that that makes you feel any better,” Russell Vose, a scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said of the findings across the western U.S. Vose said the records go back as far as 1895.

Probably not a surprise to anyone who just lived through it, but August 2020 was the warmest August on record in California–as well as Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico! In California, the long-term late summer warming trend is quite clear. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/fuxBBONJ9W — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 10, 2020