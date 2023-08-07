An Avelo Airlines aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 7, 2021. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

Avelo Airlines is slashing prices for flights in September to commemorate the end of summer and celebrate the beginning of the fall travel season.

Travelers looking for fly between Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 can receive 50% off flights by using the promo code: Sept50.

The flights must be booked on AveloAir.com by midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said the massive sale is part of the company’s goal to “inspire travel,” which is already made more possible by the discount airline’s affordable fares.

“Enjoying a family vacation or long weekend getaway in the fall is now more affordable than ever,” Levy said. “With dozens of beautiful and relaxing destinations to choose from, September is the perfect time to explore somewhere new or revisit a familiar favorite.”

Avelo currently services 47 destinations across 25 states and Puerto Rico. All flights through the airline are nonstop and passengers can choose whether or not to pay for things like checked bags, priority boarding, reserved seating and extra leg room.

One of Avelo’s largest hubs is at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, which has flights from Southern California to a number of locations across the country, including Arcata, Redding and Santa Rosa, California; Bend, Eugene, Medford and Salem, Oregon; and Kalispell and Bozeman, Montana.

Avelo also services Palm Springs International Airport with direct flights to Bend, Eugene and Santa Rosa.

Avelo says restrictions may apply on these fares and bookings may include additional fees. The promo code also must be added when beginning a search, not during checkout.