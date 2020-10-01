Baby Yoda gift to Oregon firefighters now traveling to wildfires across state lines

Beleaguered firefighters in the western United States have a new force on their side: Baby Yoda.

In early September, a 5-year-old Oregon boy named Carver and his grandmother delivered a toy version of “The Mandalorian” alien to a donation center for firefighters.

The toy came with a handwritten note from Carver saying the toy was meant to be “a friend” in case they got lonely.

Since then, Baby Yoda has been to four wildfires in two states, Oregon and Colorado, ridden in helicopters and checked people’s temperatures for COVID-19 symptoms.

Baby Yoda’s adventures are chronicled on a Facebook page, “Baby Yoda fights fires,” and firefighters say the toy has given them a much-needed morale boost as they battle flames that have claimed homes and lives.

Thousands of people are following the Facebook page, which shares photos of Baby Yoda going on plane rides, surveilling fire maps and hitching rides in firefighters’ backpacks.

Fire crews from California and Canada have requested that baby Baby Yoda join them on the fire lines, the Washington Post reports.