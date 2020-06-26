1  of  2
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in nearly 2 months amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Bay Area woman’s death at Grand Canyon apparently heat related, NPS officials say

The National Park Service tweeted out a photo of the temperature in Phantom Ranch on June 23, 2020.

The death of a California woman while hiking into the Grand Canyon apparently was heat related, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Friday.

Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing, park officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon and the high temperature at Phantom Ranch that day was 114 degrees. (46 degrees Celsius)., officials said.

An investigation into the incident was being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, especially hiking in the inner canyon, should be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks, officials said.

