Biden says he’s praying for the health and safety of Trump and his family

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols.

Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is also wishing Trump and first lady Melania Trump a “full and speedy recovery” after they contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are “keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Harris is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether those plans would change.

The president’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the president will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, says the president and first lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”