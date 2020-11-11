Biden taps California education leader for transition team

Linda Darling-Hammond, a leading figure in California education policy, is heading the education transition team for President-elect Joe Biden.

Darling-Hammond, 68, the president of the state Board of Education, said she would not accept the job of U.S. education secretary. Still, her role as leader of the transition suggests how Biden will likely move to alter policy, emphasizing stronger support for the nation’s public schools and their teachers.

The Stanford education professor emeritus has long stressed the importance of teacher quality, with research and advocacy that stresses the value of top-tier teacher preparation programs, continued professional development and retention in the profession.

Going into 2020, she helped set priorities for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s increased funding for education that were sharply curtailed amid the coronavirus emergency.

