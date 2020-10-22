Biden, Trump test negative for coronavirus ahead of 2nd and final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden exchange arguments during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29, 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden both tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of their second debate.

Biden made the comments to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday before flying to Nashville, Tennessee, where he’s scheduled to participate in the second debate with the Republican president, the final scheduled meeting of the two candidates before the Nov. 3 election. Biden says he underwent the coronavirus testing on Thursday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later said Trump was tested for coronavirus onboard Air Force One while en route to Nashville, Tennessee, and the test came back negative.

The test comes after Trump’s bout with the virus, which put him in the hospital for three nights.

Both campaigns had been required to certify that their candidates and VIP guests have tested negative ahead of the debates. But Trump and the White House have repeatedly refused to say whether Trump actually was tested before participating in the first.

Trump was diagnosed with the virus two days later.