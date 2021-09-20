Biden to face U.N. General Assembly this week after crises with Afghanistan, France

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It is difficult to imagine a more inopportune moment for Joe Biden to debut on the largest world stage of his presidential term.

Biden goes before the annual United Nations General Assembly this week on a mission to restore credibility and trust in the U.S. as a reliable global partner following a series of disparate crises involving the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a nuclear weapons deal, the alliance with France, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Administration officials insist that partnerships have not suffered permanent damage despite recent setbacks.

“Good friends have disagreements, but that’s the nature of friendship and that’s — because you’re friends, you can have disagreement and continue to work on those areas of cooperation,” the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters ahead of the start of the General Assembly meeting.

