‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler developing Wakanda series for Disney+

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of "Black Panther" at the Museum of Modern Art on Feb. 13, 2018, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of “Black Panther” at the Museum of Modern Art on Feb. 13, 2018, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is developing a series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co. said Monday.

The series is part of a broader deal for Coogler’s production company Proximity Media to make TV shows for the Burbank-based entertainment giant.

Disney said in a statement that it had entered into a five-year exclusive television pact with Proximity, which will also let Coogler’s firm develop shows for other divisions of the company.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger in a statement. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News