‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler developing Wakanda series for Disney+

Director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of “Black Panther” at the Museum of Modern Art on Feb. 13, 2018, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is developing a series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co. said Monday.

The series is part of a broader deal for Coogler’s production company Proximity Media to make TV shows for the Burbank-based entertainment giant.

Disney said in a statement that it had entered into a five-year exclusive television pact with Proximity, which will also let Coogler’s firm develop shows for other divisions of the company.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger in a statement. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

