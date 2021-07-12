‘Black Widow’ collects $80 million in opening weekend, biggest domestic debut since pandemic began

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios’ shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow.” Disney announced the film release date as July 9, 2021. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Marvel’s “Black Widow,” the highly anticipated solo outing for veteran Avenger Natasha Romanoff, opened in first place this weekend with $80 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.

The result is the largest North American box office opening since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The strong debut is a sign of a recovery in the cinema business, although ticket sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels as theaters have stepped up efforts to lure back movie patrons.

The film, which premiered simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ premier access, took in more than $215 million globally with more than $60 million of that revenue coming from Disney+ alone. “Black Widow” pulled in $78 million in 46 international markets.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.