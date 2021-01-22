Bodies found in clandestine Tijuana gravesite by moms searching for their missing kids

Julio Cesar Diaz, a volunteer dedicated to train dogs, walks with his dog looking for potential search spots as members of a group searching for missing people search human remains at a yard of a house located on the Maclovio Rojas area in Tijuana, Mexico, on January 10, 2021. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mothers searching for the remains of their missing children have uncovered at least a dozen bodies after digging since Jan. 2 on a property in the Maclovio Rojas neighborhood in far eastern Tijuana.

The women said they received an anonymous tip about the location. They said the tipster described the property as a potential safe house and dumping grounds for a criminal organization.

Thousands of parents and family members have formed collectives throughout Mexico to help one another search for the remains of their missing children. In Baja California, at least eight such parent collectives have hundreds of members who are searching for lost loved ones.

The collectives organize searches and protests in response to what they label indifference by the Mexican government to protect or find their missing children. They also collectively lobby to gain the attention of state investigators about suspected clandestine gravesites like the one in Maclovio Rojas.

