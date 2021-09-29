Body disposal site found in Mexico near Texas border

An announcement that a body disposal site has been found in northern Mexico has angered the relatives of missing people, because authorities have offered so few details.

The head of the government’s National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, said this week that “an extermination zone” had been found just south of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

Located across the border from Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo has been dominated by the Northeast Cartel, a fragment of the old Zetas cartel, for years. Drug cartels frequently use such sites to burn or dissolve the bodies of their victims.

Quintana told the W Radio station Tuesday that a “clandestine crematorium of considerable size” had been found at the site just outside Nuevo Laredo, along with burnt bone fragments. She said it had been set up and operated years ago, but had also recently been used.

The leak angered families of dozens of people whose relatives went missing on the highway between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo this year.

Angelica Orozco, who leads the relatives’ group United Forces for Our Disappear in Nuevo Leon, that state that borders Nuevo Laredo, said Wednesday that “it is very worrisome for us that the commission has come out with such alarmist statements without informing us.”

Her group said in a statement Tuesday that “these statements totally re-victimize, and cause anguish and torture for the relatives of the disappeared,” because many may assume their loved ones may have been killed and burned there.

At least 71 people went missing earlier this year as they drove on the highway between the industrial hub of Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo. The victims include at least half a dozen U.S. residents.

Most of the missing are men who drove trucks or taxis on a road that local media have dubbed “the highway of death.” But the missing also include women and children and men driving private cars. Activists say about a half dozen men have reappeared alive and badly beaten after being abducted on the highway, and all they will say is that armed men forced them to stop on the highway and took their vehicles.

Quintana said earlier this year the disappearances may be related to turf battles between the Jalisco and Northeast cartels.

Raymundo Ramos, a human rights activist in Nuevo Laredo, said authorities have released little information about this week’s discovery, but that in the past such sites have been found with large metal drums where bodies are soaked in diesel and burned beyond recognition.

“They should guarantee that (victim’s) relatives have access to the information,” Ramos said of authorities.

Despite alerts from relatives of the missing in May, the state government of Nuevo Leon, where Monterrey is located, didn’t warn people against traveling on the highway until almost a month later, activists say. Authorities have since increased policing and security on the highway.