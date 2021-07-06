Booster for those who got Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine? Fauci says not enough data to recommend that

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, gets a one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination by nurse LeShay Brown at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles in March.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?

The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based in Canada, tweeted that she received a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine “to top off the J&J vaccine I received in April,” citing a number of unanswered questions about how protective the one-dose shot is against the ultra-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

About the same time, some at UC San Francisco suggested there was no need to get a booster. The idea was even broached on a podcast hosted by Andy Slavitt, a former federal advisor on the government’s pandemic response.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there’s not enough data for the federal government to recommend a booster for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

