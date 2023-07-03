Video captured the terrifying moment when a 6-year-old boy plunged from a zipline in Monterrey, Mexico.

The incident happened on Sunday at Parque Amazonia in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Family members say the boy’s harness snapped as he was crossing the zipline with his father. He fell nearly 40 feet into an artificial pool.

Family members say the boy’s harness snapped as he was crossing the zipline with his father on July 2, 2023. (J Cesar Sauceda/TMX)

Tourists jumped into the water to save him, the family said.

The boy’s brother, J Cesar Sauceda, told Fox News Digital that his family is filing a lawsuit against the zipline operator and the park, accusing them of poor training and for not handling the situation better.

The family says the boy suffered minor injuries and was “psychologically damaged” by the incident.