Boy with autism found dead after mom says he was kidnapped by men who ‘ambushed’ her in Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who “ambushed” her during a late-night drive south of Miami.

An Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley was issued Thursday night and his body was found Friday morning.

News outlets reported a body was pulled from a canal about 4 miles from where the alleged abduction happened.

The mother told police the men blocked her car, demanded drugs and took the boy when she said she didn’t have any. An investigation continues.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley last seen in Miami. The child was abducted by two males.

The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled. We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.