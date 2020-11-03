Braving coronavirus and long waits, U.S. citizens cross the Mexican border to vote

U.S. citizen Rafael Millan reads ballot instructions before crossing the border to deposit his vote, at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro Crossing Port in Tijuana on Nov. 3, 2020 (Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds — possibly even thousands — of Tijuana residents who are also U.S. citizens have already voted or plan to cross into the United States to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

Voters coming from Baja may face longer border waits than in normal years and be required to wear a mask, but county election officials say they are welcome.

“As long as someone is a U.S. citizen, they have a right to vote,” said Michael Vu, the San Diego County registrar of voters. Vu estimated there were nearly 16,000 voters registered to cast ballots in San Diego County from abroad, including members of the military stationed overseas.

Voters from Baja California range from liberal young professionals living in the urban centers of the city to retirees to former U.S. law enforcement officials living on the beach south of Rosarito, who tend to be conservative.

