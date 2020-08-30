Breonna Taylor case: Kentucky AG receives ballistics report, says no announcement is expected this week

Protesters ride aboard a vehicle with a smoke machine, with a sign reading "Justice for Breonna," during a demonstration against racism and police brutality on Hollywood Boulevard on June 6, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands. He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing. 

