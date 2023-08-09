Burger King is adding new food to its menu with the return of a fan-favorite item and a twist on an old classic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A variation of snack wraps, a popular discontinued item from McDonald’s, will soon be available at Burger King.

The company has rebranded its Royal Crispy Chicken sandwiches into wraps, slated to debut on Aug. 14 at participating restaurants nationwide.

The new BK Royal Crispy Wraps come in three flavors, classic, spicy and honey mustard, and cost $2.99, according to a news release.

“The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way.” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement.

Designed to be either a snack or an addition to a meal, the new wraps each come with crispy chicken, a tomato slice and lettuce, wrapped in a soft tortilla shell.

In 2006, McDonald’s released a similar menu item, but the company decided to remove snack wraps from menus nationwide seven years ago.

As a way to appeal to the die-hard snack wrap fans base, Wendy’s also released its version of a snack wrap in March.

McDonald’s hasn’t announced any plans to bring back its version of the snack wrap.