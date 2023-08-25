It may still be summer, but pumpkin spice season is in full effect with companies announcing their fall seasonal menus, including some treats made specifically for man’s best friend.

Busch Light, a division of the Anheuser-Busch company, unveiled Busch Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew, an all-natural, non-alcohol drink made for dogs, on Friday.

The dog-friendly brew is made with pure pumpkin, whole cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and water, a news release said.

Pumpkin spice dog lovers can purchase the dog brew online for $15 while supplies last.

Busch Light isn’t the only company selling pumpkin spice-flavored dog treats for the upcoming fall season.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday the launch of its new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, which were inspired by the popular Krispy Kreme treat for humans.

The Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits that come in multiple flavors, including Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

The treats were made with pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate, and are suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages.

For humans looking for their pumpkin spice treats, Starbucks and 7-Eleven, among others, have announced their pumpkin spice lineup.