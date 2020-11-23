CA attorney and DACA architect Alejandro Mayorkas chosen by Biden in historic pick for DHS secretary

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Alejandro Mayorkas as his Homeland Security secretary, a move that could make the Cuban American and former federal prosecutor in California the first Latino to serve in the Cabinet post.

Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, attended UC Berkeley and began working for the government as an assistant United States attorney in the Central District of California, specializing in white-collar crime, according to the Biden transition announcement. He became the youngest U.S. attorney in the country.

Under the Obama administration, Mayorkas was a primary architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a primary negotiator of the thaw in then-frozen U.S.-Cuban relations. Both DACA and the opening to Cuba havebeen primary political targets for President Trump and his Republican Party.

Biden adds Mayorkas to his growing list of picks for national security and foreign policy-focused Cabinet posts even as an increasing number of experts from Trump’s own party call for him to begin the transition. They argue that Trump’s attempts to undermine an election he clearly lost are threatening U.S. national security.

