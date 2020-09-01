California lawmaker nurses infant between debates after being denied remote voting

In this still image from California State Assembly video, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, addresses lawmakers on a housing bill while holding her one-month-old daughter Elly in her arms during the final hours of the California legislative session on Aug. 31, 2020, in Sacramento. (California State Assembly via AP)

California lawmakers expressed outrage Tuesday that a Bay Area lawmaker was forced to soothe her fussy newborn on the floor of the state Assembly after the new mom’s request to vote remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic was denied.

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) gave birth to her daughter on July 26 and was on maternity leave as the Legislature was wrapping up its work for the year before Monday’s constitutional deadline. But with critical votes pending on the final day, Wicks requested permission on Friday to vote remotely due to the risk posed by COVID-19 if she returned.

In July, the Assembly adopted a policy allowing a special voting procedure for its members who were considered high-risk for contracting the virus. Assembly members were told they could authorize a legislative leader to cast proxy votes on their behalf, a decision made after two members of the lower house tested positive for the virus over the summer.

But Wicks’ request was denied by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) because maternity leave was not considered a high-risk category, a decision that drew sharp rebukes on social media and from fellow Democrats.

