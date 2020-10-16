California man who attacked protesters avoids federal prison

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A California man who pleaded guilty to attacking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally and at a torch-lit march through the University of Virginia’s campus will avoid serving a term in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon on Friday sentenced 26-year-old Cole Evan White to 14 months in prison but gave him credit for 7 months he served in jail after his arrest and 5 months of home confinement.

That leaves two more months of house arrest.

White was one of four members or associates of a white nationalist group called Rise Above Movement who were charged with conspiring to riot at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter