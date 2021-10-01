CDC issues urgent health advisory strongly recommending pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are once again urging those who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but this time, the agency issued an urgent health advisory.

Those who have recently gotten pregnant, are trying to become pregnant or might become pregnant are also being urged to get innoculated to prevent serious illness, death or adverse outcomes.

Only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

And pregnant people who are showing symptoms of the illness have a 70% increased risk of death.

“I want to reinforce that these vaccines are safe and effective including during pregnancy,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recently. “The benefits of vaccination far outweigh any risk to both mom and baby.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2021.

