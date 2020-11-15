CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk level

With the coronavirus surging across the United States as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, officials are urging people to avoid activities that risk spreading the virus and worsening the spike.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked common holiday activities by coronavirus transmission risk level, putting shopping in crowds and attending crowded parades and large indoor parties in the riskiest category.

In general, people should wash their hands with soap and water, wear masks when not eating, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, avoid hugging or kissing and opt for outdoor settings rather than gather indoors, according to the CDC’s guidance.

Travel is discouraged. In California, returning residents and visitors are urged to quarantine for 14 days after returning from travel.

For those hosting overnight guests, the CDC urges that everyone wears masks while at home, improve ventilation by opening windows, avoid singing and shouting and try spending time outdoors. Hosts and guests should also make a plan for what to do if someone gets sick.

For small holiday dinners, the CDC says people should avoid potluck-style gatherings, have one person in a mask prepare and serve all the food and limit the number of people going into the kitchen.

Here’s how the CDC ranked the holiday activities:

Thanksgiving activities and how the CDC ranked them on Nov. 11, 2020, based on COVID-19 risk. (KTLA)

Lower risk:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Delivering traditional holiday meals to family and neighbors at risk of serious illness without making contact

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk:

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer, wear masks and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Using alcohol or drugs that may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

If exposed to the coronavirus during holiday travel, the agency recommends staying home and away from others for 14 days while monitoring for a fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. The CDC also tells those exposed to consider getting tested for the virus.

Those who develop symptoms or test positive for the virus within 14 days of the celebration should immediately notify the host and others who attended, health officials said.