CDC recommends Americans stay home this Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 surge

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Exactly one week before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the holiday, recommending Americans stay home and avoid traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid a nationwide spike in cases.

“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the guidance on the CDC’s website stated.

The health agency said that gathering with relatives and friends outside a person’s household raises the risk of becoming infected with or spreading COVID-19.

“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the agency emphasized.

The CDC also suggests other precautionary measures at Thanksgiving celebrations, including wearing masks and keeping a physical distance of 6 feet from others.

Those who are still considering heading out of town to visit family members or friends should ask themselves some important questions prior to traveling, the guidance said.

The questions include:

Would-be travelers who can answer “yes” to any of those questions are urged by the CDC to stay home and think about making alternate plans, such as holding a virtual gathering.

CDC’s updated guidance came as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new coronavirus cases in the last seven days, according to data from the agency.

California has recorded 63,107 new COVID-19 cases over the same period, the second most in the U.S. behind Illinois, the date showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News