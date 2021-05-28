CDC relaxes mask guidance for youth campers outdoors

Alex Bugarin, 13, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at San Pedro Senior High school on May 24, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday significantly eased mask recommendations for youth campers in outdoor settings, saying all campers — even the unvaccinated — don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless community transmission of the virus is problematic.

The CDC still “strongly encouraged” mask use indoors for anyone who is not fully vaccinated, while fully vaccinated campers don’t need to wear masks in any setting, according to the guidance.

The CDC’s guidance is only a recommendation; state and local governments have the final say on mask rules, which can be more restrictive than the CDC’s guidance.

The California Department of Public Health’s most recent guidance for overnight camps, issued May 13, said that if all camp staff and attendees are fully vaccinated, they may operate without COVID-19 public health restrictions.

