CDC urges masks in gyms after coronavirus outbreaks at fitness centers in Chicago, Hawaii

Emily Marczyk of Irvine works out at a 24-Hour Fitness in Costa Mesa in September.(Raul Roa / Times Community News)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging stricter precautions for gym-goers after tracing coronavirus outbreaks to fitness centers in Hawaii and Chicago that left dozens of patrons with COVID-19.

The findings, detailed in two papers published this weekin the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, highlight the risks of indoor fitness activities, particularly when guidelines about mask-wearing and social distancing are not enforced.

But even when worn properly, masks may not do enough to mitigate the risk of indoor group classes, said Dr. Larry William Chang, an infectious-diseases specialist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the research.

“I personally would never join a group class in an enclosed space with poor ventilation,” Chang said. “I think that’s just a recipe for disaster.”

