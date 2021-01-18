Celebrity chef José Andrés steps in to help feed huge influx of National Guard in D.C.

Early Saturday afternoon on a partially cordoned-off street in Washington, D.C., Peter Baca pushed a big stack of boxes containing thousands of cookies toward the doors of Jaleo, a Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant that famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés opened in 1993.

Inside, workers with World Central Kitchen — Andrés’ emergency response nonprofit — were busy assembling meals for thousands of troops guarding the city in anticipation of President-elect Biden’s inauguration Wednesday and in reaction to the pro-Trump mob that on Jan. 6 stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Baca, of the veteran-focused Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown, said his cookie gift was “a small token to say how much we appreciate their service to our country.”

Federal officials are scrambling to catch those responsible for the deadly attacks — five people, including a Capitol police officer, died — and prevent future violence by turning downtown Washington into a fortress, with more than 20,000 National Guard troops and thousands more police officers and federal agents manning roadblocks and checkpoints.

A meal represents more than just nourishment for the body—it’s a sign that someone cares. This weekend, the WCK Relief Team prepared & served 8,000 hot meals & fresh sandwiches to members of the National Guard and many other first responders keeping the District safe. #ChefsForDC pic.twitter.com/Qe8r2o3wLd — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 17, 2021