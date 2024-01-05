Could your festive holiday meat arrangement be making you sick? For at least 24 Americans in 14 states, the answer is yes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers about a salmonella outbreak linked to specific charcuterie meat products sold across the U.S.

More than 11,000 pounds of Bussetto Foods brand meat products are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the CDC says.

The affected products include 18 oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.”

The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9 oz. packages and have the LOT Code L075330300 and a best-by date of April 27, 2024.

The front and back of meat product packages that were recalled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 3, 2024. (CDC)

They were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, but the CDC has already confirmed people in additional states have become sick.

Salmonella was identified in unopened samples of the recalled item collected in Minnesota. Additional testing is underway and investigators are working to determine if other products have been contaminated.

In the meantime, consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for the recalled products and throw them out immediately if they are located. You should also wash any surfaces that may have touched the recalled meats with hot soapy water.

If you consumed the recalled product, call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which usually start within six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

Businesses that may have purchased the product are also urged to toss them out immediately and clean any affected surfaces.

For additional questions about salmonella, contact your local health department or visit the CDC’s salmonella information page online.