Chicago-area man killed wife, himself over concerns they had coronavirus: police

Authorities say the bodies of a man and woman were found inside their suburban Chicago home in what authorities say was a murder-suicide that was apparently prompted by the man’s concern that they had the coronavirus.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 54-year-old Patrick Jesernik and 59-year-old Cheryl Schriefer on Thursday.

The investigation determined that Jesernik had shot Schriefer in the back of the head before shooting himself.

Relatives at the scene told investigators that Jesernik was concerned about the virus.

The release says an autopsy determined that both tested negative for the virus.