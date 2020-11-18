Chicago to resume in-person learning at public schools in January

Jasmine Gilliam (L) and Lucy Baldwin, teachers at King Elementary School, prepare to teach their students remotely in empty classrooms during the first day of classes on September 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Public schools in Chicago will resume in-person learning beginning in January, with officials saying remote learning instituted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic has not well-served many students.

Officials said Tuesday that pre-kindergarten and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will begin in-person learning Jan. 11. Kindergarten through 8th grade students will return to classrooms Feb. 1. A return date for high school students is still under consideration.

The school district will allow parents to decide whether they want their children to return to school. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says in a statement that many students did well with remote learning but the youngest children, Black and Hispanic students, and highest-need learners haven’t been served.