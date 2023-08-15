Chick-fil-A is joining the chain restaurant trend of welcoming autumn with new fall-themed menu items.

On Tuesday, the fast food chicken chain announced a new seasonal sandwich and milkshake to give those mourning the end of summer something to look forward to.

Offering a new spin on the classic chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A unveiled a new sweet and spicy twist to the fan favorite: pimento cheese.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crumble Milkshake will join Chick-fil-A menus nationwide beginning Aug. 28.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is topped with custom-made pimento cheese spread, mild pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of sweet honey.

Pimento cheese is a somewhat controversial spread made by mixing cheese with mayonnaise and cherry peppers. It’s a staple in the South, but not as prevalent in other parts of the country.

Chick-fil-A hopes the new sandwich capitalizes on the American curiosity and desire for fall-themed food offerings.

It’s the first time ever the Chick-fil-A culinary team experimented with the classic signature sandwich, and the restaurant chain promises the new sandwich will offer a “sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Stuart Tracy, the chef credited with creating the sandwich. He says it uses ingredients and flavors that customers have never experienced before at Chick-fil-A, “balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients.”

The company says it’s been experimenting with more than 30 sandwiches for over a year in various test markets. The sandwich will be rolled out nationwide on Aug. 28.

When the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich debuts, it will be joined by a new milkshake that Chick-fil-A says acts as a perfect partner.

The Caramel Crumble Milkshake is made with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, and blondie crumbles mixed in Chick-fil-A’s signature ice cream. It’s finished with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

The company said its customers are always eager to try new seasonal milkshakes.

Chef Christy Cook said she was inspired by the caramelly flavors that develop at the bottom of a pan of blondies. The milkshake was previously tested in Salt Lake City as the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake.

It goes nationwide under its new name alongside the new chicken sandwich later this month.