Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to pay $4.4 million to customers who accused the company of promising low delivery prices while also allegedly inflating menu prices during the pandemic.

The news, first reported by Top Class Action, comes less than a month after six plaintiffs filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status in a Georgia federal court, Insider reported.

The publication stated that Chick-fil-A didn’t admit to any guilt in the settlement.

The Georgia plaintiffs said they filed a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of themselves and others nationwide who “ordered food delivery through the Chick-fil-A mobile app or website and were assessed higher delivery charges than represented,” according to multiple media outlets.

Eligible class members will be able to receive a $29.25 cash payment or $29.25 gift card as a part of the agreement. The parties also agreed to a “direct email notice system” to inform those potentially impacted.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to disclose on its website and app that “menu prices may be higher for delivery orders.”

This isn’t the first time a company has been accused of charging users more for select services.

DoorDash faced similar allegations in May after a proposed class-action lawsuit claimed that the company charges iPhone users more than Android owners for its DashPass service.

The class-action lawsuit alleged that iPhone users who use DashPass, the company’s $9.99-a-month service, are charged an extra fee on each order, which negates the savings they get from the subscription, Insider reported.

DoorDash, in a statement to Insider, denied the claims.

KTLA reached out to Chick-fil-A about the reported settlement but has not received a comment.