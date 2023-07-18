A Chipotle sign hangs outside the chain restaurant in Pittsburgh. (Associated Press)

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that the company has plans to open restaurants in the Middle East.

In a partnership with international franchise retail operator Alshaya Group, Chipotle will open restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait early next year before expanding further into a region, a news release said.

The deal marks the first time Chipotle has worked with a franchise partner. Alshaya Group has also worked with other brands, including Starbucks, Shake Shack and Texas Roadhouse, CNBC reported.

“We are excited to offer guests in the Middle East our responsibly sourced, classically-cooked real food, and look forward to furthering our purpose to cultivate a better world in this new territory,” Brian Niccol, the CEO of Chipotle, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the restaurant company has expanded its brand.

In February, the company announced it would open a spinoff restaurant Farmesa at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The new restaurant aims to cater to customers who want healthier fast-food options.

The new restaurant won’t have a sit-down dining room but will be operated through a ghost kitchen instead. Ghost kitchens don’t have a storefront and only prepare food for online deliveries.

The restaurant will have various bowl options, ranging from $11.95 to $16.25, including “a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces and a topping option,” a news release said.