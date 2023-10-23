Multiple Chipotle locations in college towns will stay open late for Halloween as the chain’s “Boorito” promotion returns with a new twist.

For the first time, Chipotle will be extending the “Boorito” promotion to select college towns nationwide.

In California, the extended hours will take place at locations in La Jolla, Berkeley, Long Beach and Los Angeles. The stores will be open until midnight on Halloween.

During the “Boorito” promotion, guests can purchase entrees for $6, but the offer is only valid for digital orders, starting at 3 p.m. and runs until the store closes.

“Over the past two years, Chipotle has seen a 30% increase in transactions after 8 p.m. on Halloween and 81% of 18-to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight,” a news release said.

According to Nation Restaurant News, which cites data from Circana Crest, late-night traffic increased by 7.5% in the second quarter this year compared to the same period last year.

Chipotle is also giving away an exclusive bottle of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce with the first 100 digital orders placed between 10 p.m. local time and midnight.

The hot sauce is made with the Scorpion pepper, “the world’s most intense peppers,” and will be available at select Chipotle locations for one night only, a news release said.

Other fast food companies, like Pizza Hut, will also extend its hours for Halloween.

The full list of Chipotle locations extending its hours for Halloween is available here.