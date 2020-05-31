Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out protestors across the country

Chrissy Teigen attends the LA premiere of Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” at ArcLight Hollywood on September 16, 2019. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night “MAGA night” at the White House.

“In celebration,” Teigen decided to donate $100,000 to bailing out protesters across the country.

Then, 15 minutes later — after a Twitter user called the protesters “rioters and criminals” — Teigen upped the ante.

“Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she wrote.

The phrase “MAGA night” was used by Trump in a tweet Saturday morning, condemning protesters outside the White House who had gathered to speak out against police brutality, after the death of George Floyd.

Trump, in his tweet, said the protesters “had little to do with the memory of George Floyd” and said they were “just there to cause trouble,” handled easily by the Secret Service.

He continued, “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

Teigen is one of many celebrities who have chosen to donate to bail out funds to those protesting in Minnesota and across the country. Seth Rogen, Steve Carrell, Don Cheadle, Abbi Jacobson and Janelle Monáe have all said they’ve donated funds.