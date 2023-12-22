While your furry friend can enjoy their Christmas presents, they shouldn’t enjoy everything at the Christmas dinner table.
Experts said certain holiday food items, like desserts, shouldn’t be consumed by dogs due to potentially unsafe or unhealthy ingredients.
Consumption of ingredients like almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and garlic can lead to esophagus blockage, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes even death, according to the American Kennel Club.
To avoid a trip to the vet, experts with the organization compiled a list of foods dogs can and can’t eat on Christmas.
Here is what dogs can eat on Christmas
- Plain bread
- Small to moderate quantities of cheese
- Coconut milk
- Loose corn
- Fully cooked eggs
- Fully cooked salmon
- Sardines
- Small to moderate quantities of ham
- Small amounts of honey
- Small amounts of milk
- Raw, unsalted peanut butter
- Air-popped popcorn with no salt or butter
- Pork
- Quinoa
- Small quantities of fully cooked shrimp
Here is what dogs can’t eat on Christmas
- Christmas pudding
- Mince pies
- Almonds
- Chocolate
- Cinnamon
- Garlic
- Ice cream
- Macadamia nuts
- Plain turkey meat
- Candy canes
- Alcoholic beverages
- Blue cheese
If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, experts advise pet owners to contact their local vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.