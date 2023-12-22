While your furry friend can enjoy their Christmas presents, they shouldn’t enjoy everything at the Christmas dinner table.

Experts said certain holiday food items, like desserts, shouldn’t be consumed by dogs due to potentially unsafe or unhealthy ingredients.

Consumption of ingredients like almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and garlic can lead to esophagus blockage, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes even death, according to the American Kennel Club.

To avoid a trip to the vet, experts with the organization compiled a list of foods dogs can and can’t eat on Christmas.

Here is what dogs can eat on Christmas

Plain bread

Small to moderate quantities of cheese

Coconut milk

Loose corn

Fully cooked eggs

Fully cooked salmon

Sardines

Small to moderate quantities of ham

Small amounts of honey

Small amounts of milk

Raw, unsalted peanut butter

Air-popped popcorn with no salt or butter

Pork

Quinoa

Small quantities of fully cooked shrimp

Here is what dogs can’t eat on Christmas

Christmas pudding

Mince pies

Almonds

Chocolate

Cinnamon

Garlic

Ice cream

Macadamia nuts

Plain turkey meat

Candy canes

Alcoholic beverages

Blue cheese

If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, experts advise pet owners to contact their local vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.