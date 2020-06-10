Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. police commission holding virtual meeting
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Christopher Columbus statue torn down, set on fire, thrown into lake during protest in Virginia

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond, Virginia, has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.

News outlets report the figure was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city’s Byrd Park Tuesday chanting for the statue to be taken down.

The figure was removed from its pedestal around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by protesters using several ropes.

NBC 12 reports it was then set on fire and submerged into a lake in the park.

A sign that reads, “Columbus represents genocide” has been placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue. 

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter