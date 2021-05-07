Co-founder of Vans, Paul Van Doren dies at age 90

Vans started as a sneaker company for skateboarders in Southern California and expanded into a worldwide phenomenon.(Victoria Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)

Vans announced Friday that its co-founder Paul Van Doren passed away at the age of 90.

“It’s with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren,” a Twitter post said. “Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life.”

The text accompanied a photo of Van Doren smiling and giving a thumbs-up along with a quote from the sneaker visionary that stated, “Do what’s right. Stand behind what you do every single minute of every day. Take care of people.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley commented on Van Doren’s passing, expressing how Paul, along with his brother James, “helped bring creativity and ingenuity to this now iconic company.”

