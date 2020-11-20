Colorado got its first In-N-Out locations, and the lines are 14 hours long

Customers were waiting 14 hours to order at a new In-N-Out Burger in outside of Denver on Friday, as Colorado got its first two locations of the Southern California fast food institution.

The burger craze at the location in Aurora forced officer to direct traffic, which the police department described on Twitter as “double double animal style,” KTLA sister station KDVR reported.

The Aurora In-N-Out is one of two that opened in the state Friday, with the other in Colorado Springs. That location was slammed too, with the first customer having gotten in line on Tuesday, according to a journalist at a local paper.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

About 4 p.m. local time, police said the line “wrapped around the mall twice” and was estimated at 1 1/2 to 2 miles long — and 14 hours.

“They will close before you get to the window most likely,” officers warned via Twitter.

Police encouraged people to support local restaurants that have no wait times.

“Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you,” the Aurora Police Department said.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from the burger chain.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants across Colorado.

Just a small section of the line here at the grand opening of In-N-Out in Colorado Springs this morning. The first drive thru customer started waiting in line on Tuesday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TnuMXdaPxJ — khklann (@khklann) November 20, 2020